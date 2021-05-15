Texas: Search For Tiger 'India' Continues As Alleged Owner Returns To Jail

Texas-based man, Victor Hugo Cuevas, who has been accused by the police of owning a tiger that scared the residents has been ordered back behind bars. However, the animal’s whereabouts remain a mystery. Even after an all-day hearing, there was no information revealed about the tiger’s whereabouts. According to the reports by AP, the police suggest that Victor is the owner of the tiger, a nine-month-old male named India.

Man arrested for owning tiger

He is facing a charge of evading arrest after authorities allege he fled from Houston officers who responded to a call about a dangerous animal on Sunday night. Victor’s attorney Michael W. Elliott reiterated that his client does not own the tiger. The lawyer said that he only knew the first name of the owner and that he has been working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to find India.

Elliott said, “We want to find India. Somebody knows where India is at. Hopefully the cat is still doing well”.

As per the investigators, the tiger has been passed around between six and eight different locations in Houston in order to hide it. However, the animal is probably still in the city. Carole Baskin, from the Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” has offered an amount of $5,000 reward for the tiger’s safe return. During a court hearing on Friday, Fort Bend County prosecutor Christopher Baugh asked Victor to be held without a bond for the murder charge. He alleged that the incident with the tiger showed Victor “has a total disregard for the public safety”.

According to the reports by AP, having a monkey is not illegal in Houston if the animal is under 30 pounds (13.5 kilograms). Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits. This is unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals. Texas has no statewide law forbidding private ownership of tigers and other exotic animals.

IMAGE: AP