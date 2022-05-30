Texas Shooting: Joe Biden Proposes Demolishing Elementary School Where 19 Kids Were Killed

After the horrific shooting in an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers, US President Joe Biden is considering demolishing Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where the shooting took place and constructing a new campus. Biden told Democratic Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez that he was considering offering the community federal cash to "raze" and rebuild the school to assist the community recover from last Tuesday's mass killing. Gutierrez stated that he can't tell how many small children he has spoken to that don't want to enter that building.

Biden told Gutierrez that he is not going away and that he will bring resources. "We’re going to look to raze that school, build a new one," Biden said. On Sunday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid a visit to the massacre scene, where they spent time at a makeshift monument for the 21 dead and laid a bouquet of white flowers. After meeting the families of the victims on Sunday night, Biden stated that he stands with the community and is "determined to turn this anguish into action." On Twitter, the US President wrote, "To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action."

Just ten days before the Uvalde massacre, an extremist opened fire in a Buffalo grocery store, killing ten Black people and injuring several more. Biden has visited two communities that have been torn apart by gun violence in the previous two weeks. Both the shootings and the aftermath have thrown a new emphasis on the country's inability to reach a consensus on how to minimize gun violence.

The president and the US government are under increasing pressure to introduce gun control legislation and put an end to the recent spate of mass shootings that have wreaked havoc across the country, according to media reports.

Mass shooting sites are frequently demolished

Mass shooting sites are frequently demolished as survivors struggle to return to the scene of the crime, and there are also concerns that such locations would attract radicals.

After a gunman shot and killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in the year 2012, the building was demolished and replaced with a new $50 million school on the same property.

