Texas Shooting: Parents In Shock; Church Across School Holds Mass, Offers Aid To Families

In the aftermath of the shocking Texas school shooting which killed at least 19 students and two, relatives and parents of the victims were left devastated and confused. One woman was spotted sobbing outside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday while another parent showcased confusion by saying, “I don’t know what’s going on” as the information was still being discovered about the incident.

According to The Associated Press, Ryan Ramirez, Parent of Fourth grader at Robb Elementary School said, "I keep asking questions, and what's going on and nobody's telling me anything. No one is telling me, telling me anything. And one of the parents was saying that there are kids possibly held at the funeral home. And that's what brought me over here to find out what's going on."

Subsequently, some of the relatives even turned to social media and waited in a desperate attempt to find their missing children as the death toll in the gruesome school shooting at the Texas Elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities have now confirmed that the 18-year-old shooter even killed two adults.

As per the AP report, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, Adolfo Cruz was still outside the school in the town of Uvalde Tuesday night as the sunset, waiting to get a word on his 10-year-old great granddaughter, Elijah Cruz Torres, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time. Cruz said, “I hope she is alive…They are waiting for an update”.

“It’s a shock for me. I also feel for all the other families. This is a small community. Uvalde has always been real friendly. People are real friendly,” Cruz said.

Relatives turn to social media to seek leads on missing children

Meanwhile, on social media, the relatives and parents posted the images of smiling children while seeking some leads on them. Several families were even begging for information. It is to note that the classes for the year were already in the phase of winding down and each school day had a theme. Tuesday, when the 18-year-old shooter went on a killing spree in the school, the theme was ‘Footloose and Fancy’. As per the report, the theme called on the students to wear a nice outfit with fun or fancy shoes.

It was only by nightfall that the names of those killed during the shooting attack started to emerge. One of the victims, the fourth-grader teacher Eva Mireles was remembered as a loving mother and wife. Mireles’ 44-year-old relative Amber Ybarra said, “She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed”.

Sacred Heart church holds mass for victims

In the wake of the tragic Texas school shooting, the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home which is located across the street from the elementary school said on a Facebook post on Tuesday evening that it would be assisting families of shooting victims with no cost for funerals. Additionally, Sacred Heart church decided to hold mass for all the victims. Mourning the shooting, the priest mourned as saying, 'There are people who need help. Families are in shock. We need work on building relationship, humanity'.

'There are people who need help. Families are in shock. We need work on building relationship, humanity,' the priest mourns Texas mass shooting https://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/LOEcBE5Loq — Republic (@republic) May 25, 2022

On yet another horrific day of gun violence in the United States, an 18-year-old man in Texas opened fire in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed at least 21. The shooting took place in a town of about 15,000 people which lies at least 85 miles west of San Antonio in southwest Texas. The shooter opened fire at the school whose school district, the Uvalde school district, has an enrollment of under 600 students. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman was named Salvador Ramos and the shooter is “deceased and it is believed responding officers killed him”. Abbott also informed that the shooter had a handgun and “may have also had a rifle”. The Governor has ordered a police investigation into the shooting.

