Texas Synagogue Attack Establishes Pakistan Once Again As State Sponsor Of Terror: Report

The Texas synagogue hostage crisis in the US has once against established Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror as the man who took hostage of four people was linked to the Pakistan scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who has been serving sentence in US prison. According to an analysis by American Enterprise Institute, the focus of Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of attempting to kill US officers in Afghanistan, shows just how deep-rooted terrorism in Pakistan has become.

“In Pakistan, Siddiqui became a cause célèbre. Pakistan’s president, prime minister, and foreign minister all brought up her case with their American counterparts, and the Pakistani senate called on the United States to release her,” AEI analysis said.

The institute stated that while the news of Aafia Siddiqui’s arrest passed with little notice in the US, her conviction led to widespread anti-American demonstrations in Pakistan. The protesters demanded that Pakistani authorities suspend the delivery of supplies for the war effort in Afghanistan. Aafia’s incarceration occupied headlines in Pakistan for months, the AEI said.

Many on Pakistani streets will now 'celebrate' Muhammad Siddiqui

Now, with her brother Muhammad Siddiqui’s attack on the beth Israel Synagogue on Saturday, the analysts have said that the prominence of her case will increase. The AEI said that while the groups like al-Qaeda or the Islamic State (IS) are filled with citizens of other countries whose governments have denounced them, Aafia Siddiqui is different as Pakistani officials at all levels of government endorse her and treat her like a “hero”. It is to mention that the Pakistani prime minister at the time, Yousuf Raza Gilani, called her the “daughter of the nation” and vowed to campaign for her release from jail.

“Inevitably, many on the Pakistani street will now celebrate her brother or, at the very least, excuse his actions,” AEI analysis stated.

Moreover, the institute said that Pakistans embrace of Aafia is just the tip of the iceberg. The analyst said that the Pakistani government continues to let those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks roam free. Additionally, Pakistan’s intelligence service reportedly knowingly provided al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden with safe heaven. “And, while the Biden administration discusses the Taliban take over of Afghanistan as if it occurred in a vacuum, the reality is that the Taliban’s rampage through Afghanistan this summer was effectively a Pakistani invasion,” AEI said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Siddiqui, who earlier took the people in hostages at the Texas synagogue, has been also shot and killed during a police operation. All the hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville were freed after long hours of a standoff between the armed man and the local, state, and federal law enforcement. Muhammad was motivated by the desire to free his sister Aafia Siddiqui.

(Image: AP)