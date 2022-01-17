Texas Synagogue Attack: UK's Counter Terrorism Policing Nab Two Teenagers, Probe Underway

Two teenagers have been detained by the UK counter-terrorism squad in South of Manchester as a part of a probe into the Texas synagogue attack by a British hostage-taker. On Sunday evening, Counter Terrorism Policing North West nabbed the two youngsters hours after the Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI) confirmed the identity of the gunman. The name, gender and nationality of the teens are yet to be confirmed by the Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

"Two teenagers were detained in South Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning," Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement.

"CTP North West and CTP International operations continue to assist the investigation being led by the US authorities and police forces in the region are liaising with local communities to put in place any measures to provide for the reassurance," the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that a gunman, identified by the FBI as a British citizen, stormed the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Dallas, Texas on Saturday and held four people, hostage, for over 10 hours. The hostage-taker, Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen from Lancashire was shot dead by the FBI around 9 pm on Saturday after the long stand-off with the police. The four hostages were later released without physical harm.

Akram demanded release of Pakistani neuroscientist

As per reports, Akram demanded the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Afia Siddiqui, who has been convicted and sentenced to prison for 86 years in the US in 2010. She was earlier detained in Afghanistan for trying to murder an American army captain, the Independent reported. The FBI and US Department of Justice have labelled Siddiqui for being an "Al-Qaeda operative and facilitator."

Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed that there was no involvement of explosive materials in the Texas synagogue attack. Akram’s brother Gulbar, on the other hand, issued a statement on Facebook saying that their family was “absolutely devastated” by the news. He also claimed that Akram was suffering from “mental health issues.”

US President calls Texas attack 'an act of terror'

US President Joe Biden dubbed the incident as "an act of terror." UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the incident as an "act of terrorism and antisemitism." In a tweet, she extended her thoughts for the Jewish community and all those affected by the "appalling act." "We stand with the US in defending the rights and freedoms of the citizens against those who spread hate," she added.

