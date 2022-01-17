Texas Synagogue Hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram Identified As British National

The person who held four people, hostage, for ten hours in a Texas synagogue has been identified as a British national, authorities announced. The FBI stated that 44 years old Malik Faisal Akram, was shot and killed at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth around 9 pm Saturday after the last of the hostages escaped was a British national. The FBI said in a statement that there was no evidence that anyone else was involved in this, but it didn't specify a probable motive.

On a Facebook video of the services, Akram was heard shouting about the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, who is convicted of attempting to kill US Army personnel in Afghanistan. The law enforcement official also stated that Akram wanted to talk with her, according to AP News. John Floyd, board head of the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations claimed that this assailant has no connection to Dr Aafia or her family.

Akram was killed by an FBI Hostage Rescue Team

Following the rescue of the hostages, Akram was killed by an FBI Hostage Rescue Team. A representative stated that crime scene investigators at the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas found one pistol which they suspect belonged to Akram, according to AP News. When the standoff ended Saturday night, the FBI and police spokesperson declined to answer questions regarding who shot Akram.

In a statement, London's Metropolitan Police said its counter-terrorism officers were in contact with US authorities regarding the incident. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno stated that the hostage-taker was focused on an issue unrelated to the Jewish community and there was no indication that the guy was part of a larger scheme.

'Don't have enough data to speculate'

US President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that officials don't have enough data to speculate about why the man attacked a Colleyville, Texas synagogue and took four people, hostage, on Saturday, describing it as an act of terror. He further said that he doesn't believe that there is enough evidence to know why he targeted the synagogue, why he insisted on the release of someone who had been imprisoned for more than ten years, why he was making anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli remarks.

