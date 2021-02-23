Texas: Three Kids And Their Grandmother Die In House Fire During Power Blackout

Three kids and their grandmother died in a house fire last week during a power blackout in Texas, reported CNN. The horrific incident happened as the family was trying to keep themselves warm with the help of fireplace in the freezing weather. Texas has been reeling since winter storm temperatures plunged and left the state in devastating conditions. The deadly storm crashed power supplies as people were struggling sans heat and electricity. Jackie Pham Nguyen lost her three children along with their grandmother Loan Le.

Three kids die in house fire

Loan Le, who lived in Sugar Land came to her daughter's house when the power went out in her house. After an emergency call, the firefighters arrived at Nguyen's home at 2 am (local time) on February 19 as per the spokesperson for Sugar Land City. The officer said that cause of the fire is not known, however, the main reason behind the incident is believed to be a fireplace that was lit as the power went. He said that their neighbourhood was without power for more than eight hours.

Nguyen told CNN that she was sleeping on the first floor while her kids Olivia (11), Edison (8) and Colette (5) were sleeping upstairs and when she called her children but no one responded. After the firefighters arrived, they stopped the mother of the kids from running back into the house. After controlling the fire, the bodies of three children and their grandmother were recovered.

Nguyen told CNN that she has burn injuries on hands but the loss of her children and her mother is immeasurable. Nguyen remembered her children on CNN as "phenomenal, amazing, little badass humans" and all the three kids attended St. Laurence Catholic School. She also talked about her mother who was a refugee from Vietnam who arrived in Kansas with nothing. She said that her mother sacrificed a lot for her children and loved her grandchildren dearly. She talked to CNN about how her mother used to take care of her children so that she could achieve her goals professionally.

