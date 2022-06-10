Texas Zoo Officials Spot Strange Unidentified Creature Wandering Outside Premises; Read

It can be said sans any doubt that mankind is yet to unravel the gargantuan web of mysteries pertaining to the Earth on which they live in. Every day, some landmark discoveries are being made, which shatter preconceptions humans have regarding nature. Adding to the list, puzzling pictures featuring a weird unidentified creature wandering in a Texas zoo have sparked debate among netizens online.

The post shared by the zoo authorities depicts a lengthy creature standing on what appears to be its two legs outside the facility’s fence. The mysterious creature was spotted on a security camera at the Amarillo Zoo on May 21 at around 1:30 a.m. Sharing the image on its Facebook page, the City of Amarillo wrote, “Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve." Take a look at the post below-

Fuelling excitement to the debate, the zoo authorities suspect it as 'UAO' or Unidentified Amarillo Object, however, the city authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the bizarre creature. As per New York Post, “We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said Michael Kashuba, City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation. What makes the entire ordeal interesting is that the strange entity was outside the Amarillo Zoo rather than inside. The statement added, "There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo.”

Additionally, the park's director said that no animals or individuals were harmed, and there were no signs of criminal activity. “It is a strange and interesting image. Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO,” Kashuba added. The authorities have asked the people to contact the COA communications office if they could crack the mystery.

Netizens say, 'Someone in a costume for sure'

The post has accumulated several reactions since it was shared. It has also prompted many to put out their suggestions, "Looks like someone dressed up", a user wrote. The second user claimed, "Looks like a person walking with a back pack and clothing blowing in the wind". The third user wrote, "It’s a furry. That’s all! It’s pretty clear."

Image: Facebook/ @City of Amarillo