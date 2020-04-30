Texas Zoo Reopens With 'drive-thru' Experience As State Lifts Restrictions

Texas zoo, the San Antonio, has introduced the Drive-Thru Zoo" experience for the families eager to watch the animals as the restrictions begin to lift in Texas from the coronavirus pandemic. In a "one-of-a-kind" event, the zoo announced on April 29 that the Texans now had the “chance to meet with the animals while practicing social distance” as the stay-at-home orders are eased in the state.

The non-profit zoo announced on its official website, that the tour the zoological society was introducing involved the snack sites for the visitors, as well as, the parking area that will allow the public to see the animals enclosed in their car comforts. The event, that would last between 30 minutes and an hour, will require the guests to drive "a sloth-like 4 mph" on the route that goes around the zoo. Meanwhile, the audio for the tour that is organized for May 1-17 can be accessed from the Zoo’s local website.

This weekend @SanAntonioZoo will launch Drive-Thru Zoo, a one-of-a-kind experience where families can get the chance to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort, safety, and security of their own vehicle. #DriveThruZoo #SAZoo https://t.co/1VelXlKssw pic.twitter.com/HNwneUm85w — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) April 29, 2020

Tickets sold out in 2 hours

Planned, originally, for just the first weekend in May, the event sold out within two hours of offering the tickets and therefore, more dates were added for the Drive-thru zoo experience as people were eager to explore the premises following the prolonged home confinement, President and CEO Tim Morrow told a leading US media outlet. The experience would be unique and the zoo aims to take the customers’ experience to the next level, he added. Also, he was further quoted, two pandas recently mated in over a decade with zoo closed due to the coronavirus pandemic for which the authorities were excited to have new members to the zoo family.

In phase-one, still unable to resume fully, the zoo would not be allowed to have people assemble and socialize while visiting the animals like it used to be on days normal without the pandemic. Moore was quoted saying that almost 60% of the zoo's full staff of nearly 700 was furloughed due to the health crisis, but now, he planned to accommodate to work some of the members with immediate effect to handle the event. That makes the business quite happy, he added, according to media reports. Further, he reportedly said, the Drive-thru would be done in a “safe and unique way" that would bring the people closer back to the zoo in accordance with the health safety norms issued by the state.

