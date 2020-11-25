'That Is A Lucky Bird': Trump Pardons Corn The Turkey During Annual Thanksgiving Event

On November 24, US President Donald Trump spared the life of a National Thanksgiving Turkey as he issued a 'pardon' to the fowl in an annual Presidential holiday tradition that dates as far back as the 1940s. In the Rose Garden Tuesday, US President and the first lady Melania Trump pardoned an Iowa bird named Corn that superseded its counterpart named Cob from the Presidential Flock of turkeys. The bird was chosen following unusual polls ran by the White House on Twitter, asking, which of the two fowls be spared in the myth filled tradition that will restore the 'sense of normalcy'. “Ladies and gentleman, the president of the United States and Mrs. Trump,” an announcer introduced as the ceremony commenced.

On behalf of the entire Trump Family, I want to wish every American a Healthy and Happy Thanksgiving! Today we gathered in the Rose Garden to continue a beloved annual tradition: the Official Presidential Pardon of a very fortunate Thanksgiving Turkey.... pic.twitter.com/O92pWUKrBv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Taking part in the event alongside his wife in White House Rose Garden, US President wished the Americans a Happy Thanksgiving as he offered a reprieve to Corn from among 30 turkeys raised by Walcott turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel. The two birds were presented to the US President by the National Turkey Federation. As Trump forbade Corn from being slaughtered during the festivities, both the turkeys are reported to retire at a new home at the campus of Iowa State University. Meanwhile, refraining from the political jokes, Trump said, “Thanksgiving is a very special day for turkeys, Thank you, Corn." He then proceeded with the bashing of his former defense secretary Jim Mattis.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Corn or Cob? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2020

Trump bashes Mattis

Taking a jibe at Mattis, US President Trump told a crowd of about a hundred people and the newscasters, 'We send our love to every member of the armed forces and the law enforcement heroes risking their lives to keep America safe, to keep America great - and as I say America First, we shouldn't go away from that, America First." Trump was referring to the Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' advice to the new president-elect Joe Biden to scrap Trump's 'America First' policy.

Mattis condemned Trump for pulling troops out of Afghanistan. " "To dismiss US involvement today in Afghanistan, Iraq, and elsewhere as 'endless' or 'forever' wars, as both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden do, rather than as support to friendly governments struggling to exert control over their own territory misses the point," Mattis published a piece in his book Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead that he co-authored with Kori Schake, director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute, retired Adm. Jim Ellis, former head of US Strategic Command, and Joe Felter, a West Point graduate and Special Forces veteran of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Trump had fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Nov. 9 when he called for 'greater co-operation' with allies.

AMERICA FIRST!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Furthermore, the US President touted the coronavirus vaccine announcement as his administration's success. "It's just such a tremendous feeling,' Trump said, adding, that it was made possible due to the medics, researchers, and nurses. Trump appreciated the farm that raised the bird, saying, "What a bird. Thank you. Iowa farm. I knew I liked you. That's great. Beautiful" as he wished the gatherers a "Happy Thanksgiving" once again.

