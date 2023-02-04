'That's Exactly What China Wanted', Says Ex-CIA Analyst As Blinken Cancels Beijing Visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States. And this move might mark a significant new set of tensions between Washington and Beijing. Amid the investigation of the suspected Chinese Spy balloon, a former CIA analyst has said that it is not the first time that China has done something like this.

"I know there are some people out there who probably think it's silly to cancel a bilateral meeting over a balloon. But I think you can't rule out the possibility that that's exactly what China wanted," said the former CIA analyst. After the discovery of the spy balloon above the US's Montana, the CIA halted the bilateral meeting between US and China.

Further, a CIA former analyst added, "China's not happy with the United States right now for several reasons and there's just too much angst in China towards us right now."

China has done this before, says former CIA analyst

"China's spy balloon might gather intelligence to come over our missile sites, where the Pentagon claims that it is and would continue to hover for days," he said as per Associated Press. While talking about the strategy to counter the spy balloon threat, the ex-CIA official said: "They would see how long it would take us to actually rally our planes and to go meet the threat in the air. he further asserted that China has done this before and would gain a lot of intelligence by doing this as well.

According to the US official, China had done this in the spring of last year in Taiwan, right around the time when (then U.S. Speaker Nancy) and others were announcing visits. China has been trying to deter other visits just to send a message, he stressed.

"These balloons are so huge that even that kind of... that number of ammunitions, that amount of ammunition that (are fired) towards it, it’s only going to cause a very, very slow leak and it's not going to come down immediately. You can't just pop the balloon and it's going to go away," said the former CIA analyst.

"It's going to seem like the greatest military on the planet can't bring down a balloon and that's definitely not the message that the Pentagon is wanting to send to China right now," said a CIA analyst on why Pentagon is not shooting the spy balloon.

Meanwhile, another Chinese spy balloon was identified over Latin America, as informed by the US spokesman Pat Ryder on December 4. “We currently assess that the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and will continue to monitor and review options," the spokesman said.

(With AP inputs)