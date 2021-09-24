The Best Quotes As PM Modi Meets US President Joe Biden For An 'outstanding' Bilateral

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden at the White House for a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, which lasted for approximately an hour, PM Modi and President Biden discussed the various aspects of the ties between India and the US, and their cooperation in solving key problems- starting from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. The two leaders ended the meeting on a cordial note, with a hearty handshake and a warm hug.

PM Modi calls meeting with Joe Biden 'outstanding'

PM Modi after meeting Joe Biden called their one-on-one 'outstanding'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, India's Prime Minister commended the US President's leadership on the pressing global issues, and gave insights on his discussion with Biden on how India and the USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.

Had an outstanding meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable. We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/nnSVE5OSdL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Top quotes from PM Modi-Joe Biden meet

"The seat you are in is occupied by an Indian American almost every day.“ President Biden

"Relationship between India and United States, the largest democracy in the world, is destined to be stronger closer and together."- President Biden

"Mahatma Gandhi always used to say about trusteeship of the Planet. This sentiment of trusteeship is the need of the hour globally." PM Modi

"In 2014 and 2016, I got an opportunity to talk to you. You had shared your vision for Indo-US relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations."-PM Modi

"Seeds that we will be sowing in the first year of the 3rd decade of the 21st century will help grow the Indo-US ties. It will also prove transformative for democracies around the world."- PM Modi