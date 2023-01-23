The Curious Case Of Huu Can Tran, 72-year-old Monterey Shooting Suspect

The 72-year-old gunman who allegedly shot 10 people dead in the Monterey Park shooting, thought the dance instructors at the studio had said, “evil things about him”. According to CNN, the alleged gunman, named Huu Can Tran, was a regular patron at the venue. The US state of California was rattled on Saturday night, after a gunman barged into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park and killed 10 people, leaving another 10 injured. The man then stormed into a rival studio Lai Lai Ballroom with his semi-automatic pistol, where he was disarmed by two bystanders.

The 72-year-old is said to have later killed himself and his body was found in a strip mall parking lot by the LA authorities.

Authorities in Los Angeles are still looking for the motive behind the alleged gunman's actions. Tran's ex-wife, on condition of anonymity, told CNN that she had met Huu Can Tran at the same Star Ballroom two decades ago.

The 72-year-old man, an immigrant from China, was known for his “quick anger”, she said, while making it clear that he was never violent towards her. A close acquaintance of the gunman told CNN that Tran often complained about how the instructors at the dance hall did not like him and said “evil things about him”. “Tran was hostile to a lot of people there,” his friend said.

Investigation to go on

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told local reporters Sunday that the authorities will be investigating Tran’s criminal history and will also look into whether the 72-year-old gunman was suffering from any mental health issues. The Hemet police public information officer Alan Reyes also told the media that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has also acquired a search warrant to look into Tran’s residence in a senior community in Hemet, California. Saturday's shooting has become one of the deadliest mass shooting incidents in California's history.

According to CNN, the 72-year-old gunman moved into the Hemet residence seven years ago, when he sold his San Gabriel home in 2013. Property records show Tran owned the San Gabriel property for more than two decades. The authorities recovered the magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol from the Alhambra location.

Authorities are still investigating how the gun which was allegedly used by Tran was obtained. Despite the fact that the SWAT team found the gunman dead, the LA county sheriff, Luna assured that the authorities will continue to investigate the matter until the whole truth comes out.