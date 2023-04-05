The Historic Photo Of Donald Trump, A Former US President, Under Arrest

The first photo of Donald Trump inside the courthouse is out. In the image, he is under arrest. The photo was taken before the judge assumed bench. The arrival of Donald J. Trump's 11-vehicle motorcade at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building, home to the district attorney's office, was a remarkable sight that highlighted the division in the nation.

Upon arrival, he was fingerprinted, but due to his status as a former president, special arrangements were made. He spent brief period at the office before his court appearance.

Violent protests remain a concern

Amid concerns of potential demonstrations and violent actions incited by Trump supporters, security measures for Trump's appearance at the courthouse were extensively coordinated by the Secret Service, the New York City Police Department, court officials, and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a probe on the former US President for nearly half a decade.

What is arraignment?

Thanks to the Trump story, the word arraignment has been doing the rounds. It isn’t a word we hear quite frequently. So what exactly does it mean? Well, according to the Cambridge dictionary, it is “a legal process in a law court where someone is accused of a particular crime and asked to say if they are guilty or not.” Reports indicate that Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Trump was using social media during the journey to the courthouse

On his journey to the courthouse, Trump was apparently using social media. On the social media platform called Truth Social, he wrote “heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse. Seems so surreal - wow, they are going to arrest me. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Republican politician Chris Chrisite has said that “this is a difficult day for him”. “He has worked his entire life to avoid this,” he added, whilst speaking to ABC news. “He thought he was too clever to end up in this situation. Right now, the only thought on his mind is “how the hell did I get here,” Christie continued.

A look at the judge

It is noteworthy to mention that Judge Juan M. Merchan, who presided over Donald J. Trump’s arraignment on April 4, has previous experience with a criminal case involving the former president. In late 2021, he oversaw the five-week tax fraud trial of Trump’s family real estate business, the Trump Organisation.

However, Trump has since criticised Justice Merchan, accusing him of prejudice. Last week on Truth Social, the social network he founded, Trump wrote, "The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME."