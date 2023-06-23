'The June When Hamilton Swept All Awards,' PM Modi Recalls His Last Address To US Congress

In his historic second address to the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi made a cheeky reference to the celebrated Broadway musical 'Hamilton'. On Thursday, June 22, Modi addressed the joint Congress for the second time as he became the first Indian Premier to achieve the feat. At the start of his speech, Modi recalled his first address to the esteemed Congress in 2016 when the musical was sweeping all the awards. The Broadway was based on the life of one of the most prominent founding fathers of America, Alexander Hamilton and on the backdrop of the American War of Independence.

“Mr Speaker, standing here seven Junes ago that is the June when Hamilton swept all the awards,” PM Modi recalled. He also noted how things have changed since then. “I said that the hesitations of history were behind us, now in our era, it is at a crossroads I am here to speak about our calling for a century,” he added. PM Modi pointed out how things have changed in seven years, but made it clear how certain things when it comes to India-US ties, remained the same. “To the long and widening road that we have travelled, we have made the test of friendship, a lot has changed since I came here seven summers ago, but a lot has remained the same like our commitment to deepen the India-US ties,” PM Modi remarked.

From Modi chants to 2 standing ovations, Indian PM shines through

The US congressmen and congresswomen welcomed the Prime Minister for the second time inside Capitol Hill with ‘Modi Modi’ chants. The charisma of Prime Minister Modi shined through after he received not one but two standing ovations at the very beginning of the address. In his speech, PM Modi talked about the American dreams and how millions following those dreams are of Indian origin. He then went on to acknowledge the achievement made by current US VP Kamala Harris. “Throughout your history people from around the world, you have made them equal partners in the American dream. There are millions here who have roots in India. Some of them sit, probably in this chamber. And there is one behind me who has made history,” he said. “I am told the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the house,” he quipped which was followed by a thunderous applause.

Modi then went on to point out, how democracy is both Indian and US’s shared and sacred values. “Mr Speaker, democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. It has evolved over a long time and taken various forms of systems. Throughout our history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity,” Modi asserted. “Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse. Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and aspiration. India is blessed to have such values from times immemorial,” he remarked. PM Modi’s historic speech at the Congress was attended by both Democrat and Republican congressmen and women, indicating that PM Modi is popular on both sides of the aisle.