'The Sun Has Just Risen...': PM Modi Quotes His Poem During US Congress Address

During his historic address at the US Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to recite a poem he had composed. The poem's words signified the urge to not give up while metaphorically implying that the day had just begun.

The poem went like this:

"AASMAN ME SIR UTHAKAR, GHANE BAADALO KO CHEERKAR. ROSHNI KA SANKALP LE, ABHI TOH SOORAJ UGA HAI. DRADH NISCHAY KE SATH CHALKAR HAR MUSHKIL KO PAAR KAR. GHOR ANDHRE KO MITAANE, ABHI TOH SOORAJ UGA HAI"

Roughly translated into English, the poem says, "Raising its head in the skies; Piercing through the dense clouds; With the promise of light; The Sun has just risen; Armed with a deep resolve."

Indian officials called Modi's speech historic and noted that it was marked by applause 79 times, 15 standing ovations, autographs, selfies, bipartisan support and 'Modi Modi' chants.

Noting that Covid-19's most significant impact was the human loss and suffering it caused, Modi asserted that a new world order must be given shape as the global community emerges from the pandemic.

He said that consideration, care and concern are the need of the hour and giving a voice to the Global South is the way forward, adding that the African Union be given full membership of G20.

"We must revive multilateralism and reform multilateral institutions, with better resources and representation. That applies to all our global institutions of governance, especially the United Nations. When the world has changed, our institutions too must change. Or, risk getting replaced by a world of rivalries without rules," he said.

Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, saying "We remember many others who worked for liberty, equality and justice." Modi said the scope of India-US cooperation is endless, the potential of our synergies is limitless, and, the chemistry in our relations is effortless as lauded the feats of Indian Americans in the country.

He underscored the share democratic values and vision of the two countries and their celebration of diversity, noting that India has over 2,500 political parties and that 20 different parties govern various states in the country.

"We have twenty-two official languages and thousands of dialects, and yet, we speak in one voice. We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life," he said in a clear rebuttal to the charges of India's democratic backsliding under him.

Asserting that everyone wants to understand India's development, democracy and diversity, he noted that when he first visited the US as prime minister in 2014 India was the 10th largest economy in the world.

"Today, India is the fifth largest economy. And, India will be the third-largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows, the whole world grows. After all, we are one-sixth of the world's population," he said.

(with PTI inputs)