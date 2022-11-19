Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison for defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos. The punishment is of 135 months which is to be followed by the 3 years of supervised release. After the sentence was read out, heavily pregnant Holmes hugged her husband Billy Evans, and was in tears. Earlier, she apologised and took responsibility for the first time and said, “I am devastated by my failings. I have felt deep pain for what people went through because I failed them.”

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced for fraud

In 2013, Holmes at the age of 19, founded Theranos after giving up her education at Stanford University. Theranos is a startup in which it was claimed that Edison's machine could scan for hundreds of diseases and other ailments with just a few drops of blood. According to Holmes, her own fear of needles resulted in Edison's blood-testing machine. The company quickly attracted high-profile investors including Larry Ellison, Rupert Murdoch, and the DeVos family, and was valued at $9 billion at its peak. But the much-hyped technology was just bogus.

She was convicted in January under three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud for persuading investors to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for Theranos. Prosecutor Jeff Schenk said, “The attention desired by Ms. Holmes fuelled the fraud.” Further, he said that she decided on media attention and a luxurious lifestyle, and appealed for the judge to impose a lengthy sentence as a deterrent to others. Kevin Downey, defence attorney of holmes, said she had “good intentions” and no evidence was there to prove that she had been driven by greed. Further, he added, "Year in and year out, Elizabeth Holmes had the opportunity to become a very wealthy woman.” He claimed that she was offered many proposals but still she kept on declining the offers and was “let down by her support network”.

Prosecutors appealed to the judge to punish her for 15 years and pay a penalty of $800 million for defrauding shareholders. Her lawyers argued that Holmes deserves more lenient treatment as she is now a devoted mother with another child on the way. The case was "so troubling on so many levels” according to Judge Davila. Further, she said, “The tragedy of this case is Ms Holmes is brilliant, she had creative ideas. She's a big thinker." “Failure is normal. But failure by fraud is not OK,” said the judge. Holmes was ordered to surrender to the corrections officials in April, after giving birth to the second child.