There She Is! Melania Makes First Appearance Since Trump's Arraignment

Why you’re reading this: Former US President Donald Trump was arraigned for a second time this year on Tuesday, June 13 in a Miami court for allegedly mishandling classified records. His wife, Melania, was nowhere to be seen at the courthouse as the 77-year-old faced a whopping 37 charges.

3 things you need to know

Melania Trump made a rare public appearance on Wednesday, June 14.

She was spotted on the streets of Manhattan on Donald Trump's 77th birthday.

The erstwhile first lady has remained tight-lipped about her husband's historic arraignment.

Melania spotted in Manhattan

Melania Trump was all smiles on Wednesday, just a day after her husband was seen scowling and crossing his arms in exasperation in a court in Miami during his arraignment proceedings. The 53-year-old picked a flowy $3,200 Gucci white dress and a Hermes handbag to make a solid comeback in the public eye.

Along with her was 17-year-old Barron. The Trump heir sported a navy suit as the duo walked out of Trump Tower at around 3 pm, according to the New York Post. The mother-son duo then stepped into their Chevy Suburban and took off for Trump's muted birthday event in Bedminster, New Jersey.

US' former First Lady Melania Trump in Manhattan on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Image: Twitter/@melaniatrumpsty)

What happened at Trump's birthday bash?

A source who spoke to The Post revealed that the former US President's birthday celebrations remained “low-key” as they were marred by his arraignment a day prior. “No big party is planned. [Donald] Trump is [known for] hating his birthday, and never celebrates it in a meaningful way," the insider said.

Has Melania said anything about the arraignment?

Publicly? No. While the former first lady had made no remarks about the legal drama that has surrounded her husband, Donald Trump said that she has kept an "amazing attitude" overall. Just two days before his arraignment, the ex-president sang praises of his wife during a WABC radio programme.

“She's a terrific person. She's a very beautiful person. As you know, she made a tremendous amount of money when she was very successful as a model. And in a very low-key way, she doesn't care that much. She's got an attitude that's amazing. She's got a tremendous heart. How does she take it? She’s hurt when the family’s hurt," he said.