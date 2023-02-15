'These Could Just Be...commercial Or Benign Purpose': US On Three Objects It Shot Down

Out of the four objects shot down by US fighter jets this month, only the first one, identified as a balloon, has been attributed to China. The White House acknowledged on Tuesday that the other three aerial objects had merely a “benign purpose", drawing a distinction between them and the massive Chinese balloon that US authorities alleged was being used for surveillance by Beijing.

“The intelligence community is considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby. Officials also disclosed that a missile fired at one of the three objects, over Lake Huron on Sunday, missed its intended target and landed in the water before a second one successfully hit. The military deployed F-22 fighters with heat-seeking missiles to quickly shoot down what likely were harmless objects.

A reporter citing the National National Weather Service (NWS) website asked if President Joe Biden and Canadian President Justin Trudeau had overreacted as the objects could have been routine weather balloons. Notably, weather balloons are released around the world from 900 locations twice a day, every single day of the year, including 92 released by the National Weather Service in the US. The balloons fly for at least two hours a day, drift as far as 125 miles, and cover, and rise up to 100,000 feet above the ground.

"The President took action because we did see that these — that these objects were in the airspace of — civilian airspace. And so, to protect the civilian airspace, the President took action. It is — and he took — he took recommendation by the Pentagon to take that action," defended White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a Tuesday press briefing.

How many 'objects' do we know of so far?

The news surfaced on January 28 of an object flying over the US state of Alaska. The giant balloon in Alaska drifted into Canadian territory through the west coast and continued through the US before reaching the east coast off South Carolina state. It took almost six days after being spotted, for the balloon to be downed by the US on February 4. US President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on February 1 but was advised by officials that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water. The Chinese government asserted that the balloon was for meteorological purposes and had drifted off course while labelling America's decision as an "overreaction".

A day earlier on February 3, the US Department of Defense had also said that it had identified a second Chinese "surveillance balloon" flying over Latin American countries. This was confirmed by Costa Rica, saying that locals had spotted the balloon earlier on February 2. South American nation Columbia also noted the object saying that it had detected an object with "characteristics similar to those of a balloon" at a height of 55,000 feet (17,000 m) as the balloon was also spotted in Venezuela's Maracaibo. Three days later, Beijing confirmed that the balloon belonged to China and was being used for "flight tests" but had drifted off-course.

On February 10, six days after the first balloon was shot down, US fighter jets downed another object off the coast of northern Alaska. US officials said that the object had lacked control and defended their decision by saying it was “within US sovereign airspace over US territorial water”.

Saturday (February 11) saw yet another incident, this time over Canadian territory. Acting on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's order in-lieu with Biden, Canadian and US jets were scrambled with a US F-22 jet downing another “high-altitude airborne object” over Canada's Yukon territory. The latest incident on Sunday (February 12) comprised Biden ordering fighter jets to take down an unidentified object over Lake Huron in Michigan state.

Only the first object has been attributed to Beijing, along with the balloon over Latin America.