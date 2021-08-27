U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Friday condemned the gruesome terrorist attacks that killed 13 U.S. troops and several civilians at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. She further added that the U.S. government will complete the evacuation mission as planned within the deadline.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on Kabul attacks

A day after US President Joe Biden condemned the terrorist attacks at Kabul airport, Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter and condemned the attacks. Hailing the American service members who died in the attack, she said that they were courageous members who died while saving countless lives and called them 'heroes'.

Further, grieving the loss of lives, Harris along with the second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff condoled the death of the American service members as well as the civilians who were killed and injured.

Today in Kabul, a terror attack killed 13 American service members. These courageous service members died while saving countless lives. They are heroes. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 27, 2021

She also honoured the US Army working together in Afghanistan and said, "Our country is grateful to our women and men in uniform, and in particular, those working today to get Americans and our Afghan partners out of harm's way. We will complete that mission. Today, we honor those who gave their lives in service to their nation. We will never forget."

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack and asserted to conclude the evacuation process as soon as possible. Furthermore, Biden and Harris are scheduled to meet their national security team to discuss the developments in Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Indian Ambassador to UN TS Tirumurti, among many others condemned the Kabul attack.

Kabul airport attacks

Two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul's airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror on Thursday. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 13 Americans were killed in the attacks. This was followed by a second explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport near the Baron Hotel.

(Image Credits: AP)