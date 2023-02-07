'They Are The Chinese Govt': Biden On Why China Committed Brazen Act Of Floating Balloons

President Joe Biden stated on Monday that the reason for China's bold act of releasing balloons across the continental United States is due to their identity as the Chinese government. During a press conference at the White House, the President was asked for an explanation for the unusual act, to which he responded, "They are the Chinese government". President Biden addressed concerns surrounding the recent incident of balloons allegedly being used for surveillance purposes by China.

He noted that such actions from China are not unexpected, however, the issue at hand is their denial of any espionage despite the presence of the balloon. “The question of the balloon and attempting to spy on the United States is something that’s anticipated from China. The question is whether or not -- when we asked China what they’re doing, they didn’t deny they had the balloon over -- they just denied what it was,” he said. When asked about the level of trust towards China, the President stated that the question is not about trust but rather about identifying areas where collaboration and opposition are necessary. He added that US “did the right thing” when it shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon

Biden faced flak for the way he handled the Chinese balloon issue

“It is not a question of trusting China, it’s a question of deciding where we should work together and where we have opposition,” he said. This statement was made as the President arrived back at the White House from Camp David. When he was asked if the incident will weaken US-China relations, Biden responded by saying, “No. We’ve made it clear to China what we’re going to do. They understand our position. We’re not going to back off. We did the right thing. And there’s not a question of weakening or strengthening; it’s just the reality." The US President received a lot of flak for the way he handled the Chinese balloon issue.

Many were outraged that it took the US such a long time to shoot the balloon down. However, Biden said he always intended to shoot down the balloon. “It was always my position. Once it came into the United States from Canada, I told the Defence Department I wanted to shoot it down as soon as it was appropriate. They concluded, we should not shoot it down over land, it was not a serious threat, and we should wait until it got across the water,” he said.