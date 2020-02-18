This American Air Hostess Is Often Mistaken As Meghan Markle, See Pics

An air hostess, Christine Mathis, has drawn a lot of attention on the internet as several netizens have compared her to the Duchess of Sussex. While speaking to an international media outlet, Christine said that she has been approached by passengers enquiring if she had any connection to Meghan Markle. She further also said that while several people make the mistake because of her resemblance, some are even actually convinced that she is the celebrity.

According to reports, Christine is a mother of one and works for JetBlue airlines in the United States. While speaking to a media outlet, she even said that once she went to a dermatologist to get a mole removed, however, she said that the doctor was convinced that she was Meghan Markle using a false name. She also recalled the time when the security officials at an airport thought that she was Meghan until they checked her passport.

Christine has now reportedly signed a deal with an advertisement agency to work as a lookalike of Duchess of Sussex. As per reports, she has also participated in a photo-shoot with a Prince Harry double for the agency so she can start getting work as Meghan Markle. She further told the media outlet that for the time she wants to be focused on corporate and television work, however, her ultimate goal is to play Meghan Markle in a biopic.

Meghan Markle's another 'twin'

Earlier this year, the internet noticed another lookalike of Meghan Markle. A Missouri-based Instagram influencer Akeisha Land broke the Internet when she posted a picture with her daughter. Several Instagram users were convinced that she is Meghan Markle's twin. While speaking to an international magazine she said that it is a 'huge compliment'. She further added that if anyone is looking to hire a Meghan Markle lookalike for a party, 'she's your girl'.

