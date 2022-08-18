'This Is Not Flipping A Light Switch': US On Long-standing Ties Between India, Russia

The United States On Wednesday appeared to be defending India's foreign policy decisions in the midst of the Russia Ukraine war by asserting that it will take a while for nations with long-standing links to Moscow to change their foreign policy. Ned Price,the spokesperson for the US State Department, made these comments during a news conference in answer to a query regarding the US's "failure" to isolate Russia.

While answering a question on Russian oil imports by India, said, "We have seen countries around the world speak clearly, including with their votes in the UN General Assembly, against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. But we also recognise…that this is not flipping a light switch." Adding further, the US State Department spokesperson said, "This is something that especially for countries that have historical relationships with Russia, relationships that, as is the case with India, extend back decades, it is going to be a long-term proposition to reorient foreign policy away from Russia."

In spite of growing sanctions on Moscow due to the war in Ukraine, it is noteworthy that India still engages with Russia on several issues including the security of India's energy supply. Notably, according to a recent US media report, Russia overcame Saudi Arabia to become India's second-largest oil exporter in June. However, New Delhi has insisted that its demands for energy security will determine how much oil it imports from Moscow.,

'It's my moral duty to ensure best ideal': EAM S Jaishankar on Russian fuel

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, August 16, not only shot down persistent calls of abandoning Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine but also upheld national interests at an event. While interacting with the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand, EAM Jaishankar responded assertively after being questioned about India importing Russian oil as the war in Ukraine entered its sixth month. However, India’s top diplomat produced yet another assertive answer underscoring the country’s interest which is his “moral duty”.

EAM Jaishankar said, “...We've been very honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of $2000, these aren't people who can afford higher energy prices. My moral duty is to ensure the best deal..."