This 'professional Cuddler' Gets Strange Requests From Clients

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have to maintain social distancing with each other. People in the world have been longing to meet their loved ones and express love to them. Hugging and cuddling which is a way to express affection among loved ones has now evolved into a profession. A person can hire a professional cuddler on a daily basis or hourly basis. One such professional cuddler named Keeley Shoup currently based in Chicago earns $100 per hour for an individual session.

Keeley Shoup gets requests from her clients

Keeley Shoup works in the United States as a professional cuddler. She has been helping those who have suffered from trauma and abuse - for around seven years, reported Ladbible. There are rules that are to be followed to protect Shoup from anything that crosses the line beyond her services. Keeley told Ladbible that people can trust her and make special requests is one of her favourite things about the job. The people can ask for anything that falls in the code of conduct. She admits that people have weird kind of requests but she feels that it is because of the trust they ask her such favours,

The job of a professional cuddler is strictly non-sexual, provocative and clients have to be fully clothed all the time. Speaking to Ladbible, Keeley said that she reads books to clients. She also has had tickle fights with her clients. She has even wrestled around like a puppy with a person before, just to get that sense of play. She added that she does all of these things so that her clients feel taken care of. Keeley admits that she has encountered over a very small amount of people who have expressed to have physical intimacy. Despite, some bad experiences, she loves her work and her clients.

IMAGE: KeeleyShoup/Facebook/Unsplash