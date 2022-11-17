This Texas Woman Sets Guinness World Record For Having The Largest Feet In The World

Tanya Herbert from the United States has earned the title of having the world's largest feet in the world. According to a report from the Guinness World Records, with a right foot spanning 33.1 cm (13.03 in) and a left foot spanning 32.5 cm (12.79 in), Tanya holds the record for the biggest feet on a living person (female). Tanya's measurements indicate that, depending on the shoe manufacturer, her shoe size is either a US men's size 16 or 17, or a US women's size 18.

Tanya, who is 6 feet 9 inches tall, is only three inches shorter than Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey, who is 7 feet, 7 inches tall, making her the tallest woman alive.

Since childhood, Tanya, a native of Houston, Texas, has consistently stood out from her peers in height and foot size. Further, she has always struggled to find shoes, and her only alternative is to buy them online. According to her, “Going to the stores was out of the question. None of the stores I’ve ever been to have carried men’s size 16 let alone women’s size 18."

Say hello to Tanya Herbert, new record holder for the world's largest feet! 🦶️ pic.twitter.com/yVULTFRIL6 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 16, 2022

In addition to this, Tanya recalled that she never experienced bullying or anything like that because of her height. She added, “My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked."

Texas woman with the largest shoe size

As per Guinness World Records, Tanya had to wear men's shoes for most of her life as footwear of her size has never been available.

Furthermore, using several social media platforms, Tanya discovered how to make her own, feminine shoes. She even connected with other women having the same issue through social media.

Even though Tanya has found a supportive online network, she has also received a lot of offensive remarks regarding her feet. Thus, she now spreads optimism through her platform. She has also documented her remarkable weight reduction experience on social media, calling it a "roller coaster of emotions." Tanya is currently focussing on a different issue, such as the difficulties that people with large feet, particularly women, have when trying to locate shoes.

Besides this, the Texas woman believes that by sharing her experience, shoe manufacturers will become more diverse by selling a wider variety of sizes and offering more adaptable and reasonably priced solutions for women. As per her, “Being a world record holder may open doors that I may not have been able to get into beforehand. I want to be a spark to the shoe manufacturing industry!"

Image: Guinness World Records