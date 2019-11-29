Thor The Bulldog Bags Top Prize At National Dog Show In Philadelphia

Thor, a two-year-old bulldog, named after the Norse God of thunder won the 'Best in Show' title at the 2019 National Dog Show on November 28. The puppy won amongst 2,000 dogs from across the USA to win the title of 'Best in Show'. There were about 194 breeds amongst whom the dog whose full name is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls won the title. Thor's competitors were a Havanese, a Siberian Husky, a Golden Retriever, a Pharaoh Hound, an Old English Sheepdog, and a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier in the final round. Besides Thor, the Havanese was named Reserve Best in the contest. Earlier this month, he was filmed by a channel and aired.

Read: Job Listing Offers £30,000 To Be Live-in Dog Nanny In London

Thor's handler Eduardo Paris said the channel that his dog always gives everything for him.

Read: 18,000-year-old Pup Found Frozen In Siberia Is World's 'oldest Confirmed Dog'

Thor's owner, handler and judge shower praises

As per reports, Thor was originally born in Peru and lives in Texas now. His handler further said that the dog likes to play with chihuahuas and sleep. Paris and Thor plan to celebrate their victory. Responding to Thor's victory, his owner Kara Gordon said that it was a dream come true. Thor is a funny, charming, lovable dog and people react to him, she added. David Frei, an American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst for the National Dog Show also praised Thor for his overall attitude at the show.

Read: US Officials Confused Over Gender Of Hero Dog Involved In Baghdadi Raid

About National Dog Show

The National Dog Show was held on November 16 and November 17 at the Philadelphia Expo Center. The contest results weren't officially announced until after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year a new dog breed Azawakh was also introduced at the show. It is the only breed recognized by the American Kennel Club that is taller than it is long. In 2018, a three-year-old whippet named Whiskey bagged the 'Best in Show' title.

Read: Ratan Tata Appeals For Abandoned Dog; Fans Praise The Purity Of His Heart

(with agency inputs)