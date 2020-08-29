US: Thousands March For Racial Justice On 57th Anniversary Of Martin Luther's Speech

Thousands of demonstrators from across the United States gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on August 28 for a march against police brutality and racism. The protest was held on the 57th anniversary of the March in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. According to international media reports, the civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton was also header addressing the crowd, saying ‘You might have killed the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream’.

Friday’s march reportedly saw activists and politicians, including Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who appeared in a recorded video. Several speakers stressed the importance of voting in November’s election and links between activism for Black civil rights, disability rights and LGBT rights and against gun violence, among other causes.

The half-mile march from Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Memorial comes amid a summer of racial unrest, triggered by two high-profile incidents in which Black men were shot by police. The nationwide demonstrations began in May, which was sparked by the death of African-American man, George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In recent weeks, protests broke yet again in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police officers shot another Black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in front of his children. As per reports, at Friday’s march families of Blake, Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery spoke. While Floyd’s brother, who wore a T-shirt that read ‘8:46’, the amount of time a white officer kneeled on his brother’s neck, addressed the recent Kenosha incident, Blake’s father, on the other hand, spoke of the ‘two systems of justice’ in the United States.

‘No justice, no peace’

The recent march reportedly shaped up to be the largest political gathering in Washington since the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic began. Several attendees were seen wearing T-shirts of the late Rep. John Lewis who, until his death, last month, was the last living speaker at the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The organisers of Friday’s march reportedly said that they intended to show the urgency for federal policing reforms, to decry racial violence, and to demand voting rights protections ahead of the November general election.

As per reports, following the rally, protesters marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in West Potomac Park, next to the National Mall, and then dispersed. Several participants even headed towards Black Lives Matter Plaza, right outside of the White House, which was renamed from Pennsylvania Avenue during protests in June. Chants of ‘Black lives matter’ and ‘No justice, no peace’ reportedly echoed through downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning, as about 200 people marched from the state Capitol to Washington Square Park for Utah’s March on Washington.

(Images: AP)

