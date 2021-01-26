Thousands Of National Guard Members To Remain In Washington Till Mid-March Amid Threats

Amid concerns over potential unrest in the coming weeks, around 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in Washington through mid-March, acting US Secretary of the Army John Whitley said on January 25. According to CNN, around 7,000 would stay through the end of January. 500 members of the Nation Guard will support the US Park Police and 550 will support the Metropolitan Police Department over the next two weeks. Another 5,000 will continue supporting Capitol Police and 600 will support the US Secret Service through mid-March, Whitley said in a press briefing.

The acting Secretary of Army said, “There are several upcoming events -- we don't know what they are -- over the next several weeks, and they're concerned that there could be situations where there are lawful protests, First Amendment-protected protests, that could either be used by malicious actors, or other problems that could emerge”.

READ: Under Biden, China Faces Renewed Trade Pressure

The troops from across the county have been staying in the capital city since January 13, a week after insurgents overran the US Capitol in a deadly attack. Nearly 25,000 troops were sent to stand guard in Washington DC area in advance of President Joe Biden’s inauguration due to continued threat level following the January 6 siege. The National Guard members were set to leave DC over the next week, however, with upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and around Biden's first joint address to Congress, the officials ordered the troops in the district to stay in the capital city until March.

The National Guard members remaining in Washington will provide the law enforcement agencies they are assisting with security, communication, medical evacuation, logistical and safety support. On Monday, the authorities also confirmed that there has also been a coronavirus outbreak among the troops in the city. Around 200 National Guard troops have tested for COVID-19 while on duty in Washington as they were reported to be working and moving in tight quarters during the inauguration, in conditions where safe physical distancing protocols could not be maintained.

READ: Joe Biden Says Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial 'has To Happen'

‘Utterly unacceptable’

Thousands of troops have been using the Capitol building’s hallway and open space to rest during their shifts. Last week, however, some of the members were asked to leave the Capitol and relocate to the nearby parking garage for rest. The decision had drawn condemnation from lawmakers, including Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, who said it that it was “utterly unacceptable”. President Biden also apologised to the Chief of National Guard Bureau after pictures of some troops went viral on the internet showing them sleeping in an underground car park.

Several members of Congress took to social media to raise concern regarding the "unconscionable & unsafe" conditions in which the troops were housed. Some also highlighted how it could lead to the spread of COVID-19 among the members of the National Guard Bureau and underscored that the troops were forced to breathe exhaust fumes in the underground Senate garage. After facing criticism, the National Guards were allowed back into the Capitol Complex.

(Image: AP)

READ: Pets Return: US President Joe Biden's Dogs Officially Arrive At White House

READ: It Will Take Long Time To Beat Virus, Says Biden