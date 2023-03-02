Three Engineers Break Guinness World Record For Farthest Paper Airplane Flight

Three engineers broke Guinness World Record for creating and throwing paper airplane flight in Crown Point, Indiana, USA, which flew 289 feet and 9 inches (88.31 meters). The paper airplane flight designed by Dillon Ruble, Nathan Erickson, and Garrett Jensen was inspired by hypersonic aerospace vehicles. The trio of engineers has studied aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. Before their successful attempt, Dillon, Nathan, and Garrett practiced for over four months.

“We would fold paper airplanes back then as a fun childhood activity,” said one of the engineers, Ruble. Further, he added, “Origami, or the art of folding paper, became a long-term passion.” “It was hard to believe,” said Ruble after he and his partners broke the Guinness World Record."

Trio breaks Guinness World Record for flying paper airplane flight

According to a local newspaper, it takes over 20 minutes to accurately fold the record-breaking paper airplane design. While talking about the paper airplane flight, Jensen shared that they used an A4-sized paper (dimensions of 210 x 297 mm) which went up to the maximum for weight, 100 grams per square metre. “The heavier the paper, the greater the momentum when you go to throw it,” said Jensen.



Although, according to Ruble, their design was a little different from your traditional fold-in-half, folding the two corners to the middle line down the middle, which made it pretty unique in that aspect. It’s definitely an unusual design,” said Ruble. Further, the three also shared that they tried to mimic the design of several hypersonic vehicles that could travel at the speed of at least Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound). Previously, the team from Malaysia and South Korea broke the record of 252 feet, 7 inches (77 meters) in April 202. Followed by the record of Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins who flew a paper airplane flight at a distance of 226 feet,10 inches (69 metres).

