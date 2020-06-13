Three Indicted For Throwing Molotov Cocktails On NYPD Vehicles During Protests

A grand jury in New York has indicted three new Yorkers for use of arson and explosives after they threw Molotov cocktails on NYPD vehicle on May 29, during peaceful protests for late George Floyd. The indictment charged a 27-year-old ukelele player Samantha Shader, along with two attorneys, 32-year-old Colinford Mattis, and 31-year-old Urooj Rahman for carrying out attacks which was caught on video footage. According to the authorities, the indictment could lead to life imprisonment for all three.

Speaking to international media reporters on the criminal accusation, NYPD commissioner Dermont F. Shea said that violence not only endangers the life of police personnel but also the constitutional right of people to peacefully protest. He further said that the indictments not only reflect a condemnation of the isolated acts but also of the “kind of isolated acts” a just society could never tolerate.

Officials found ingredients of Gasoline bomb

Richard P. Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York reportedly said the defendants allegedly threw the homemade explosives at NYPD vehicles 'without regard for the potentially deadly consequences. According to reports, NYPD surveillance camera caught Rahman allegedly throwing the Molotov cocktail at a cop vehicle parked outside in Brooklyn Fort Green section. Later, the police officials reportedly found ingredient of making the petrol bomb, including a bottle filled with what was suspected to be gasoline, toilet paper, several more bottles, a lighter and a gasoline canister.

Read: One NYPD Officer Stabbed In Neck, Two Shot

Read: New York Governor Signs Police Accountability Legislation

The protests which emerged after the tragic death of Africa American George Floyd have now turned violent. Earlier this month, A New York City police officer on an anti-looting patrol was ambushed in Brooklyn by a man who walked up behind him and stabbed him in the neck, police reportedly said. According to police, the alleged assailant was shot and two other officers suffered gunshot injuries to their hands in the ensuing struggle. All officers are expected to recover.

Read: Inspired Pick: New York Mets Draft 2-time Cancer Survivor

Read: Damian Lillard Presumed Transfer Rumours Featuring New York Knicks Would Come True In 2018

(Image credits: AP)