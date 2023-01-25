Three Killed In 'random' Shooting At Supermarket In Washington, Says Yakima Police Chief

At least three people have been killed in an incident of US shooting at a convenience store in Yakima city of Washington state in the US on Tuesday, reported ANI. The shooter, Jarid Haddock, opened fire and killed 21 people in a store and fled the scene straight after attacking people, said the Police officials. The Yakima Police Department received a call around 3:30 a.m. to a Circle K store on the city's east side where they found three dead, both outside as well as inside the store, said Matthew Murray, the Police Chief, reported Associated Press. The mass shooting in the store was considered 'random' and there were no apparent conflicts between the victims and the gunman, added Chief Murray.

While talking about the incident, Chief Murray added, "Jarid Haddock shot and killed himself behind some warehouses as officers approached, and no officers used force and none was injured."

Gun violence in the US

Just after the incident, the police released a lookout notice for the man and used a surveillance image of the man.

Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident.

The US police officials searched his parent’s home, across a road from a storage facility on the outskirts of the city of nearly 100,000 residents, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Seattle, reported AP. Later, he was located in the area of a Target store in the city, where he borrowed a woman’s phone and called his mother. The police were able to locate Haddock's location after the woman made an emergency call to 911. She overheard his conversation which included incriminating statements such as “I killed those people.”

Washington's Yakima with a population of 96,000 people have become the most recent area of US gun violence in the first few weeks of 2023 after this recent revelation. Before this, the tragic incidents took place at two different locations in the Half Moon Bay area in northern California, United States on Tuesday in which seven people were killed and one was critically injured.