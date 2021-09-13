Three-storey Building Partially Collapses In Atlanta After Explosion, 4 Injured

At least four people were injured after a three-storey structure partially collapsed following an explosion in suburban Atlanta on Sunday. According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter, a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odour of gas shortly before the midday blast. However, the fire officials were yet to announce the reason behind the explosion. Firefighters suspected LPG gas might be the possible reason.

Carter said that 90% of the building had been searched and officials were in the process of shoring up the rest of the complex so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped.

Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels informed that two people living in the same building remain missing. However, a local television network, WSB-TV reported that the two people were eventually found safe. Earlier, Daniels had said that the rescuers were not able to enter the collapsed apartment, however, the officer is yet to confirm the local television network's claim.

Meanwhile, the authorities deployed helicopters and drones into the rescue operation to see who might need help finding accommodations. While speaking to the AP, authorities said that the residents of the partially collapsed building were evacuated and were accommodated at a hotel nearby and added that Monday would be the final day for their return to their respective houses.

Lucky to escape, residents recall explosion

Sharing the experience of the tragic incident, Brandon Winfield, 28, who lives in a building next to the one that collapsed, said he felt fortunate that he escaped damage since he had driven by the site moments before the blast. The destruction reminded him of a terrifying disaster that happened when he was a youth, severing his spinal cord while participating in motocross. "I’m alive. I’m alive," he said. “I’ve dodged two bullets."

A 21-year-old Amazon driver, Chantel Jefferson, said she had parked her van directly outside the building and was gathering packages to take inside when she heard a huge explosion and trees and debris began falling on her vehicle. According to the driver, people came running out of the building, screaming and bleeding from their injuries. "I was just inches away from it. I would have gotten blown up," she said. "I’m just happy I didn’t make it in there."

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)