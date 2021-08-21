Three US CH-47 Helicopters Used To Transport 169 Americans To Kabul Airport: Report

Since the Afghan capital, Kabul, fell to Talibani terrorists on 15 August, thousands have been desperately trying to flee the country. While some have been lucky enough to be evacuated by foreign troops, several others continue to remain stranded in the war-torn country.

Recently, Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted the US military had used three CH-47 "Chinook" helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the only escape route from Kabul.

On Friday, 20 August, US evacuation flights from Kabul's airport was stopped for more than six hours while US authorities looked for countries willing to accept people fleeing Afghanistan. Flights were resumed later in the day. On the same day, US officials from both the State Department and Pentagon declined to confirm the veracity of the helicopter mission that was reportedly executed earlier in the day.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, later, said that US operations continue to take place primarily within the confines of the airport itself, although there was one successful mission to rescue 169 Americans from outside the airport's perimeter.

Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, deferred to Kirby's answer on the subject when presented with the same question, but he did add that the US will do everything they responsibly can to assist Americans in leaving Afghanistan.

Joe Biden defends evacuation efforts

As western countries made efforts to evacuate as many Afghan nationals as possible, U President Joe Biden said, "I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies. As a matter of fact, the exact opposite I've got ... we're acting with dispatch, we're acting, committing to what we said we would do."

NATO and Taliban officials informed that in and around the Kabul airport, at least 12 people have been killed since 15 August.

Kabul under Taliban

On Sunday, 15 August, President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan. He later wrote in a post, “The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen, they are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks".

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)