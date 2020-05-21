Last Updated:

Trump Clan Gets Its First Lawyer; Tiffany Trump Graduates To US President's Praise

US President Donald Trump's second daughter Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law School in the US this week and in a tweet, her father congratulated her

Tiffany Trump

US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law School this week and in a tweet, Trump congratulated her and said that she was a 'great student' part of a 'great school'. 

Trump's daughter graduates from law school

Georgetown honored its Class of 2020 with weekend video tributes and a virtual ceremony during which degrees were conferred, according to its website.

She is the first lawyer among the president''s five children. Her older siblings — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — followed their father into the world of business. Tiffany, who is 26 years old, is Trump’s daughter with his second ex-wife, actress Marla Maples.

Don Jr. and Ivanka are graduates of their father's alma mater, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Eric is a Georgetown graduate. His son with US First Lady Melania Trump, Barron, is in high-school.

