Tiger Woods Car Crash: Early Stages Of Investigation Questioned By Forensic Experts

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department made several decisions related to the car crash investigation of Tiger Woods that are allegedly favourable to the golfer, forensic experts said. According to USA TODAY, Woods crashed his vehicle in Rolling Hills Estates, California on February 23. However, despite Woods’ previous record of driving a car under the influence of medication, the LASD decided to not take blood samples of the 15-time major champion and frame the crash as an “accident”.

According to USA TODAY, forensic experts are questioning LASD’s decision to declare the car crash an accident and to not take Woods’ blood sample for investigation. LASD officials had earlier confirmed that they are not seeking Woods’ blood sample from the day of the incident as they believe it to be an accident. LASD officials had said Woods was looking alert when deputies arrived at the scene, adding that he displayed no sign of impairment.

But forensic experts do not agree with LASD’s fast-drawn conclusion, which the agency made without bringing a drug-recognition expert (DRE) to examine Woods. DREs are law enforcement officials who are trained to recognise signs of impairment and advise investigators on whether the concerned person should be examined for drug use. However, it is up to the agency to decide if they want to bring in a DRE for examination after a car crash incident.

Woods' accident

Woods was found in a rolled-over SUV on February 23 near Los Angeles County. Woods suffered an injury in his leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. According to the golfer's team, the 45-year-old is doing fine and recovering from the surgery. In 2017, Woods was arrested by the police in Florida after he was found sleeping in his car. Woods later admitted to taking prescribed drugs.