Tiger Woods Crash Investigation Reveals Shocking New Detail: Report

A new report has emerged in the accident case of Tiger Woods, which suggests that the American golfer may never have hit the brakes before crashing his car into the bushes last month. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that investigators are yet to find evidence showing Woods tried to decelerate after his car went out of control. Woods was cleared of wrongdoing after the LA County Sheriff Department called it an “accident” suggesting the golfer was not unconscious or under the influence of drugs when the incident occurred.

Earlier, the LA County Sheriff’s Department had said that Woods was alert and conscious when officers arrived at the accident scene. But, Woods himself had admitted that he doesn’t remember anything before the crash and how it happened, which could mean he may have been unconscious during the accident. However, the police were quick to clear Woods of wrongdoings and refused to entertain the scenario where the 15-time major champion may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Some experts have suggested that Woods may have fallen asleep or unconscious before the crash occurred as there is no evidence showing he tried to slow down his car. According to USA TODAY, the LA County Sheriff Department is currently investigating the data recorder from Woods’ car to establish what actually happened prior to the crash. But LASD has said that it is not seeking Woods’ blood sample from the day of the incident as they believe it to be an accident.

The accident

Woods was found in a rolled-over SUV on February 23 near Los Angeles County. Woods suffered an injury in his leg and later underwent surgery at a hospital. According to the golfer's team, the 45-year-old is doing fine and recovering from the surgery. In 2017, Woods was arrested by the police in Florida after he was found sleeping in his car. Woods later admitted to taking prescribed drugs.