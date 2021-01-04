'Time Has Passed': All 10 Defence Secretaries Declare Elections 'over' In Warning To Trump

As the out-voted Donald Trump continues to fight the election results and President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, all 10 living former US defence secretaries have declared that the US presidential election is ‘over’ in a forceful letter published in The Washington Post on January 3. As per the report, the letter has been signed by defence secretaries indicate the significant show of force against Trump’s reluctance to accept defeat just days before the Congress is set to officially count the votes by the Electoral College.

The group wrote, “Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.”

Trump urges Georgia officials to ‘find’ votes

The letter signed by the Pentagon chiefs including Dick Cheney, James Mattis, Mark Esper, Leon Panetta, Donald Rumsfeld, William Cohen, Chuck Hagel, Robert Gates, William Perry and Ashton Carter, came after Trump has continued to fuel his baseless claims of the US Election 2020 being ‘stolen’ and rigged’. He not only refused to concede to Biden but also delayed the transition process.

Now, with inauguration day being less than 20 days away, media reports also published Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the outgoing President urged the officials to overturn the results. In the call, which has already led to vice president-elect Kamala Harris bash Trump, the out-voted President can be heard telling the Georgia officials to ‘find’ votes.

“The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said in one part of the call which has been obtained by several US media outlets. To this, Raffensperger responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

Further, at another instance, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” He then added, “You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican.”

