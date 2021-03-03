'Time To Open': Texas And Mississippi Lift Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Texas and Mississippi have issued executive orders to lift states mask mandate. The Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves on his Twitter handle that he has lifted all the mask mandates and also now the businesses can operate in full capacity. Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has issued an executive order to lift the mask mandates and has allowed all the business sector to function with 100 per cent capacity.

COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted from March 10

The Texas Governor announced it at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock in an address to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. Greg Abbott has also issued the statement on his Twitter handle and according to the statement, the order will come into effect from March 10. He said, "We must now do more to restore livelihood and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 per cent." Governor Greg Abbott in his statement said that COVID-19 has not disappeared but safe practices of Texas no more requires state mandates.

NEW: Issuing an executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas to 100 percent. pic.twitter.com/P4UywmWeuN — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 2, 2021

Read: Neera Tanden Withdraws Her Nomination As White House Budget Chief

Read: Donald And Melania Trump Received COVID-19 Vaccine In Private Before Exiting White House

COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Mississippi

The Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves on his Twitter handle announced about the lifting of mask mandates in the state. He also said, "Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed." He in another tweet said that the government is now focussed towards rapid distribution of vaccine.

Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021

Executive orders that interfered with peoples’ lives were the worst, but the only possible, intervention for much of the last year. Now, we are putting our focus towards rapid vaccine distribution. We are getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021

The Texas Governor was criticised by his own party leaders over the statewide mask mandate which he had imposed eight months ago, reported AP. Abbott imposed the statewide mask mandate in July but some sheriff refused to follow police restrictions. Abbott joins a growing number of governors across the U.S. who are easing coronavirus restrictions, reported AP. Texas like the rest of the country has seen the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths plunge reported AP. In the US, only California and New York have reported more COVID-19 deaths than Texas.

Read: Biden's Budget Chief Pick Meera Tanden Fails To Garner Senate Votes In 1st Cabinet Defeat

Read: Senate Votes To Confirm Biden Pick As Commerce Secretary