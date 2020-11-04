'To The White House With Grace Of God': Joe Biden Signs Wall Of Childhood Home In Scranton

While US citizens voted, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden signed one of the living room walls of his childhood home during a stop in Scranton. On November 3, Biden visited his childhood home and signed the same living room wall he wrote on during his 2008 run alongside then-nominee Barack Obama.

"From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020,” Biden wrote, according to an image shared on Twitter by Axios reporter.

NEW: A picture from Scranton. Joe Biden just signed this on the living room wall in his childhood home here. For context, he did this in the bedroom during the 2008 race. @axios pic.twitter.com/R9sKjG6Ktv — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 3, 2020

Biden has often played his working-class roots on the campaign trail and he has especially focused on Pennsylvania, which is a battleground state that could determine the outcome of the election. The Democratic nominee, in the past, has repeatedly visited his childhood home and it has become a tradition of sorts for him as he has served more than three decades as a US Senator from neighbouring Delaware.

As Biden arrived at the house on Tuesday, a crowd of supporters lined the street and greeted him. “It’s good to be home!” The Democratic candidate shouted at the crowd as he landed in Scranton for one his final gestures of an 18-month presidential campaign odyssey. Biden is scheduled to visit Philadelphia as well before making a national address from his current hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden leads in several battleground states

Meanwhile, US citizens will decide between Biden and President Donald Trump. Nearly 100 million Americans have voted early and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job ending a campaign that was reshaped by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

The candidates have issued their closing arguments in recent weeks across the country, with the Republican incumbent claiming his administration was beginning a historic economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, while on the other hand, Biden argued that Trump’s handling of the crisis was 'almost criminal' and a failure of his duties. According to the National polls, Biden has shown a considerable lead against Trump. The former vice president was leading in several key battleground states in the days leading up to Election Day. Biden was leading with a five per cent lead in Pennsylvania, and stronger leads in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

