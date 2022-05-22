Toddler Shocks His Mother By Ordering 31 Burgers From McDonald's, Adds A Generous Tip

There is no denial of the fact that technology has been pioneering a paradigm shift and that its impact on today's generation, predominantly children, is tremendous. A recent incident wherein a toddler ordered 31 cheeseburgers using his mother's smartphone is proof of the fact that technology, when in the wrong hands, paves way for a 'hefty price.'

US-based Kelsey Golden, the mother to two-year-old Barret, was working on her computer and was unaware of the fact that her baby was using her smartphone. All of a sudden, a pop-up notification surfaced on Kelsey's computer, stating her 'order was going to take a little longer than usual because of its size.' Alarmed and puzzled by the message, Kelsey went to check her phone to figure out what was going on and it was then she realised that her son somehow placed the bulk order from McDonald's, KRIS 6 News reported.

Sharing the picture pertaining to the incident on Instagram, Kelsey wrote, "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash." While speaking to a media outlet, the toddler's mother told that the order cost her nearly $100 (Rs. 7781 approximately). Moreover, the actual cost of the burgers was around $61.58 (around Rs 4,785), however, the child did not forget to add a generous tip to it and paid $16 (approx Rs 1,200), so after all added charges and taxes included, Kelsey was short of $91.70 in her wallet, as per KRIS 6 News.

Netizens react to toddler ordering Burgers from McDonald's

Needless to say, the viral incident has been doing rounds on social media and has accumulated around 427 likes. The post has also prompted many to put out their views after knowing that a 2-year-old smartly uses the technology for ordering McDonald's Burgers Online. A user wrote, "Haha he is too cute and this is hilarious !! -all the way from New Zealand". The second user commented, "Ah, did this really happen? That is classic! Can’t make it up any better than that!". The third user wrote, "That’s one cute kid! 🥰. I hope he likes cheeseburgers!". While Golden told the media outlet that his son ended up eating half of one of the burgers.

Image: Instagram/@kelseyrb3