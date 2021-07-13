Tokyo Olympics: Jill Biden To Attend The Opening Ceremony On July 23, Says White House

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will be attending the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House said on July 13. Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23 without her husband, US President Joe Biden. According to AP, the last time she attended the games was in 2010, when she and her husband led the US delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Biden will be attending the ceremony even though Tokyo has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in the COVID-19 cases. Previously, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, had said that a team had been sent to Tokyo to assess the feasibility of Jill Biden’s visit. She had also said that despite the increase in coronavirus cases, the president still supports US athletes travelling there for the competition.

“We’re well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the Games moving forward,” Psaki said.

Olympics village opens despite state of emergency

Meanwhile, the White House announcement comes the same day the Olympics Village opened under a state of emergency. According to AP, athletes will now be tested daily in the village, after being tested at least twice before leaving home, and again upon arrival. They will also be required to wear masks in the village - even if they are vaccinated - and be reminded constantly with signage about social distancing, washing hands and ventilating room areas.

It is worth noting that about 11,000 athletes are expected for the Olympics and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which commences on August 24. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said more than 80 per cent of the occupants of the village will be fully vaccinated. With the new restrictions, the games will now be a largely TV-only event.

(With inputs from AP)

