Tokyo Olympics: US Swimming Team's Masks Compared With Bane From Batman; See Why

Tokyo Olympics has been making headlines on a wide range of issues spanning from COVID-19 infections to statement masks sported by participants. In such an incident, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 official Twitter handle shared an image of Kieran Smith, a swimmer from the US, who was seen wearing a striped mask. The large striped pattern has generated a hilarious Twitter meme fest. Twitter users suggested that the white diamond-shaped masks resembled something out of a Hollywood movie.

"Is it Bane?" the official Twitter handle posted the picture of Kieran, while he posed for a picture with his bronze medal. Smith won the bronze for 400m freestyle final on day two of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25. On the first night of swimming finals at the Tokyo Olym pics, it is fair to pick up an interesting item of podium fashion sported by team USA, an article by the Olympics mentioned. The Twitter users suggested that Smith's mask had an uncanny similarity to the one worn by Bane from the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises. Take a look:

Netizens have shared fascinating reactions to the post that was uploaded on July 25. While some found the mask hilarious, some encouraged the team for abiding by the protective measures. One user mentioned that the masked medalist looks like he was "about to close off Gotham's bridges and become allies with darkness." Another user jokingly praised USA Swimming Team for finding a way to "employ Bane and had him design their Olympics masks." Another user merged a Bane and Kieran Smith picture and said that the masks were "creeping him out." Watch:

Team USA masks for the podium look like the medalists are about to close off Gotham’s bridges and become allies with darkness #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/ppQ5zzWN0W — Nick Quaranto 💉😷🤜🦠 (@qrush) July 25, 2021

Pandemic has enabled designers to get more creative

Coronavirus pandemic has made facemasks an integral part of our everyday wardrobe. While some people have opted to design their own masks using 3D printers or plastic bottles, some have handpainted or bejewelled their old ones to give it a statement look. So, the motto is- look amazing while you are protecting yourself! From a collection of several creative masks, here are a few that one can check out. One was created by Matthias Kretschmer. He creates facemasks bases on pop culture and movies to entertain himself. He posts all his creations on social media. Last but not the least, another Instagram influencer TINKA, gave a bejewelled twist to a traditional gas mask. Check out:

