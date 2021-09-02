Tokyo Paralympics: US Gold Medalist Receives Touching Letter From A Father, Netizens React

In the era of social media, people sharing daily happenings in their lives to a virtual audience has become a common sight. This time, American Paralympic high jumper, Sam Grewe took to social media to share a heartwarming story that he experienced during Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The ongoing Tokyo Paralympics was subject to various heart-melting moments that conquered the hearts of the global audience watching it. However, the story involving USA's gold medalist Sam Grewe and one of the members of the event’s organizing committee stands out. The tale of the athlete receiving a heartwarming letter from a Japanese father before his event has left netizens searching for tissues. Grewe took to Twitter to share the letter.

A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/tOk4LNrE39 — Sam Grewe (@samgrewe) August 31, 2021

"A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it [sic]," he tweeted. The letter reads “Dear Sam. Nice to meet you. I’m Masaki Kando. I am currently working for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organizing committee. I am also the father of my son Haruki (13-year-old). My son has osteosarcoma of his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on Rotation plasty. Even though I knew the details of the rotationplasty surgery, I was very anxious because there was no information about its after function in Japan. Meanwhile, we found out about you on SNS. High jumper, the world champion! You gave great courage to my family. We are grateful to you. Actually, my family bought today’s game’s ticket. However, it will be non-spectators. My son is watching on TV today. We are all supporting you. Good luck! Sincerely, Masaki Kando [sic],”

Needless to say that the post has gone viral since it was shared on August 31. As of now, it has garnered more than 58,200 likes and 10,000 retweets. Besides, it also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "What a wonderful letter！I’m sure that this letter is as worth as the gold medal for Sam [sic]." "A Sportsperson sometimes can do things that a Doctor or a Psychologist cannot do after hard work of weeks or months. A big shoutout to all d Super Sportspersons out there who are supporting the humanity and are instrumental in spreading happiness around the World! You guys Rock! [sic], commented another. "The often unspoken power of the @Paralympics - to inspire those who may never be world-class athletes but see you as proof of all they can do. If you can see it you can do it [sic]," expressed a third.

What a wonderful letter！I’m sure that this letter is as worth as the gold medal for Sam. — 右肩上がれ (@migikataup55) August 31, 2021

A Sportsperson sometimes can do things that a Doctor or a Psychologist cannot do after hard work of weeks or months.



A big shoutout to all d Super Sportspersons out there who are supporting the humanity and are instrumental in spreading happiness around the World!

You guys Rock! — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) August 31, 2021

The often unspoken power of the @Paralympics - to inspire those who may never be world class athletes but see you as proof of all they can do

👏👏👏👏👏

If you can see it you can do it — Amanda Meehan (@willowbeachbum) August 31, 2021

