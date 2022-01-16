Tonga: Tsunami Threat From Volcano Eruption Recedes; Coastal Areas To Remain Under Alert

The tsunami threat from a powerful underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga has passed, a monitoring group said on Sunday. According to BBC, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said that the tsunami threat around the Pacific from the huge undersea volcanic eruption has receded. But, the group also added that the coastal areas should remain alert for strong or unusual currents.

"Based on all available data, the tsunami threat from this volcanic eruption has now passed," the PTWC said, adding authorities at "impacted coastal areas should monitor... to determine when it is safe to resume normal activities".

On Saturday, satellite images showed the massive eruption, which sent tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. According to reports, a sonic boom was also heard as far away as Alaska. The eruption cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world trying to get in touch to figure out if there were any injuries and the extent of damages.

No official reports of injuries or deaths

Following the incident, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern informed that there had not yet been any official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga. However, she also cautioned that authorities had not yet made any contact with some coastal areas and smaller islands. Ardern said that communication with Tonga remains very limited.

The New Zealand PM said there had been significant damage to boats and shops along the Tongan coastline. The capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick film of volcanic dust, Ardern said. Separately, aid agencies stated that thick ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.

The severity of any casualties or property damage is still unknown. Even official government websites and other information remained without updates, Associated Press reported. Tsunami advisories were earlier issued for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast. The tsunami was triggered by the explosion of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which is located around 30 kilometres southeast of Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island and 65 kilometres north of Nuku'alofa. The volcano initially erupted on Friday, spewing a cloud of ash and gaseous vapour 20 kilometres into the air. A second eruption happened at 5:26 pm (local time) on Saturday, according to RNZ.

1.14.2022: (correction on date) Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y18W7wvXl9 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

Image: AP