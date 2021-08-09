Top Aide To New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide has resigned on August 8 amid a sexual harassment scandal involving her boss. An investigation overseen by the state's attorney general concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Investigators revealed that they substantiated sexual harassment allegations against him from 11 women, many of whom have worked for him, reported The Hill. The report has detailed the actions that took place over the years.

Multiple women have accused the New York Governor of sexual harassment and assault. According to a 2018 report from Edison Research, 21 per cent of Americans have stated that they have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, says The Hill. Experts feel that most sexual harassment cases go unreported. Equal Rights Advocates has joined a group of other gender justice and survivor organisations in calling for Cuomo to be removed from office by the New York State legislature.

Noreen Farrell, the women's rights group Equal Rights Advocates executive director, stated that many other bad actors collectively enabled Governor Cuomo's conduct. Farrell has revealed that they were operating in a system that was designed to discourage survivors from seeking and receiving justice. According to an independent investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo and his aides retaliated against women who came forward with complaints against him. According to the governor's first accuser attorney Jill Bassinger, Lindsey Boylan will sue Cuomo for alleged retaliation.

Reportedly, Boylan and several other women have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, unwanted kissing and inappropriate remarks in a workplace environment. James and attorney Anne Clark spoke with 179 people during the investigation, including 11 complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber. Reportedly, the prosecutors also found that the governor harassed a state trooper assigned to his protective detail. Cuomo joins a growing list of influential men who have been removed from their positions due to sexual misconduct allegations against them.

In 2017, the "Me Too" movement led men across various industries to be ousted from their jobs. Observers have noted that there is still much work to be done in public and private sectors in addressing sexual harassment cases.

Image Credit: AP

(Inputs from AP)