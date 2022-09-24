Top OnlyFans Star Saves Man's Life After Noticing Dangerous Detail During X-rated Chat

In an unusual incident, a top content creator on OnlyFans, a London-based internet content subscription service, saved the life of a user of the platform. Belle Grace, who ranks in the top 0.1% of OnlyFans creators, left a profession in healthcare after discovering she could make more money on the subscription sites. However, her training in medicine served her well in this situation, Lad Bible reported. During an X-rated video chat, Belle Grace with her knowledge from her prior work in healthcare gave life-saving medical advice to the user.

While performing her act on camera, Belle realised that the man with whom she was having the conversation had one testicle larger than the other. Following that, she urged the person to have a medical checkup and to his surprise, doctors discovered that the man had an "aggressive" type of testicular cancer which was luckily discovered in time.

Referring to the incident, Belle told Yahoo, “I said honestly, ‘I do think you should get it checked out’. And it took me about four, five weeks to actually convince him,” Lad Bible reported. She continued by saying, “He did turn around and say, ‘Look, I’m really embarrassed about it. I don’t actually want to go’. I said, ‘Honestly, just go, you’ll be fine. Just get that peace of mind that everything’s okay'”.

Being extremely appreciative of Belle's assistance, the person himself said, "I can't thank Belle enough for encouraging me to make the doctor's appointment. Honestly, I didn't think anything was wrong."

More about testicular cancer

The most prevalent type of cancer in males in their late 20s and early 30s is testicular cancer. One of the testicles may experience a painless swelling, according to NHS in the UK, which lists usual symptoms. Every year, nearly 2,300 people in the UK are diagnosed with the illness, but since the middle of the 1970s, the number of cases has doubled annually for unknown causes.

Furthermore, testicular cancer is unusual compared to other cancers. Testicular cancer is, fortunately, one of the most curable tumours, and 99% of patients live for at least one year following diagnosis. In the meanwhile, 98% will live for five years or longer.

Almost the majority of men who get treatment for testicular germ cell tumours recover completely, and the illness rarely recurs more than five years after treatment.

(Image: Instagram_xxbellegracexx)