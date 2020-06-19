Trump Faces Rebellion; Top US State Department Officials Resigns Over His BLM Stand

A top US state department official has resigned from her post after US President Donald Trump's response about the widespread protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the nation on June 18. Assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, Mary Elizabeth Taylor wrote in her resignation letter on Thursday that the President's comments and actions which includes racial injustice and Black Americans are against her core values and convictions.

She added that she should listen to her conscience and resign as Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs. This move comes after Trump continues to lean into his forceful approach to the ongoing demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

"Black Lives Matter" movement

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces. Meanwhile, several police squads also joined the protestors in order to express their stand against police brutality and racism.

About the George Floyd murder

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. Police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department, and were later charged, with Chauvin facing second-degree murder. The protests have spread to other parts of the world.

Image: AP