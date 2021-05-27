Top US And China Diplomats Hold 'candid, Pragmatic' Trade Talks In Virtual Meet

Marking the first such meet under US President Joe Biden’s leadership, the US and China’s top trade negotiators on May 26 held “candid, pragmatic” talks in a virtual session. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held the virtual meeting with both sides discussing the importance of the trade relationship with two of the world’s economic powers. The American and Chinese diplomats met after the tough stance on bilateral trade under former US President Donald Trump that ultimately led to the world’s greatest trade war and impacting the global economy.

As per the readout of the virtual meeting released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative said, “Ambassador Katherine Tai today held an introductory virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Liu He, to discuss the importance of the trade relationship between the United States and China.”

“During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern. Ambassador Tai noted that she looks forward to future discussions with Vice Premier Liu,” it added.

Meanwhile, as per the report by Chinese state media outlet Global Times, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement that both sides held a “candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges with an attitude of equality and mutual respect,” before adding that both sides noted the “development of bilateral trade [as] very important."

China, US phase one trade deal

In the first step towards a truce and end the months-long trade war, the US and China had signed the ‘Phase One’ deal back in January 2020. It included Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in America’s cars, machinery, oil and farm products over the span of at least two years. However, all efforts seemed to have nullified after the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip across the world. The purchase of American goods has been lagging while Chinese and American officials publicly indulged in a war of words.

IMAGE: AP