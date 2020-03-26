Top US Diplomat Says America Will Work With India To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Senior US diplomat echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to keep up fighting spirits as the world embattles the coronavirus pandemic. Quoting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) tweeted that the United States stand united with India to combat the virus.

“The US will work shoulder to shoulder with India to combat the #COVID19 outbreak. Together, we can safeguard our citizens and people everywhere,” tweeted State SCA.

Wells had earlier applauded PM Modi’s call for Janta Curfew on March 22 where people voluntarily stayed home and applauded workers on the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

Inspiring to see people across #India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting #COVID19 #JantaCurfew AGW https://t.co/F6OmN4CZEj — State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 23, 2020

Read: US Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Amid Economic Crisis

Nationwide lockdown

The Prime Minister has announced an all-India lockdown for 21 days effective from March 25 with only essential services open. After the announcement, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India welcomed PM Modi's decision of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus in the country. Renata Dessallien said that PM Modi's call for social distancing is an important step to flatten the curve of the deadly pandemic.

"The UN system in India is fully mobilised and ready to further step up its support to the Government of India to fight COVID-19. I believe that if we work together, we can overcome one of the greatest health threats of our lifetimes," said Dessallien.

Read: China Reports No New Domestic Coronavirus Case For Second Consecutive Day

India has reported over 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths but the worldwide death toll is over 21,000 and is rapidly increasing. More than 7,500 people in Italy have died due to the novel coronavirus with over 10 per cent fatality rate, highest in the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for protecting the health and humanitarian supply chain so that the frontline workers are protected and able to travel freely for providing lifesaving care.

Read: Russian President Putin Offers Week-long Social Package To Battle Coronavirus

Read: Cannes Film Festival Venue Opens Its Doors To The Homeless Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak