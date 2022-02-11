Top US Gen Discusses European Security With UK, Ukrainian Counterparts Amid Russian Threat

In the wake of escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley on Thursday discussed European security with his UK and Ukrainian counterparts. The top military leaders exchanged views and assessments of the broiling situation along the eastern European borders, Joint Staff spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement. Speaking at the virtual meeting, General Milley reaffirmed US' "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with Commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Lt. General Valery Zaluzhny over the telephone," Butler said on Thursday.

"The military leaders continued to exchange perspectives and assessment of the security environment in Eastern Europe. The chairman once again reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he asserted.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff expresses concern over Ukraine-Russia tensions

On Thursday, General Milley also engaged in separate talks with British chief of Defence Start Admiral Tony Radakin in a bid to exchange perspectives upon regional security environment in the eastern European flank. "The UK AND US share a long history of mutual support and cooperation, which are the cornerstone of the strong alliance and special relationship," a readout by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff highlighted.

General Milley also mulled over European security, with the Belarus General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Viktor Gulevich. The top military officials shared ideas over opportunities to reduce a miscalculation as Russia and Belarus conduct joint military exercises in the conflict-ridden region of Donbas. Speaking to Belarusian counterpart, General Milley emphasised the key partnership of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and highlighted Kyiv's "critical role in maintaining peace and stability in Europe," Joint Staff spokesperson informed.

It is to mention that phone calls come amid spiraling tensions between Ukraine and Russia after Moscow deployed over 1,35,000 troops along the eastern Ukraine borders of the Donbas region, sparking fears of potential attack. While Russia has continued to deny plans of invasion of Ukraine, it has currently begun massive military drills with neighbouring Belarus, which is a close ally of Russia. With France dubbing the exercises as a "violent gesture," Ukraine on Thursday accused Russia of blocking access to the sea for naval drills.

Despite repeated warnings from the US and its Western allies, Russia has announced a series of naval exercises to begin from next week in the South of Ukraine. The drills will take place in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as reported by BBC. Citing missile tests and gunnery firing exercises, Russia issued a coastal warning in the region. However, Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in a tweet highlighted that the "unprecedentedly vast areas where the maneuvers will be conducted make navigation in both seas practically impossible." The developments come after US and NATO refused to recognise its security demands proposed last December. Apart from refuting other guarantees, NATO clearly conveyed that it will not bend its "Open-Door Policy" to expel Ukraine's potential joining to the bloc.

(Image: AP)